Pondy Education dept seeks police probe into 'fake news' on 'tsunami threat'

The Department of Education here on Wednesday sought a police inquiry into the alleged fake news over a tsunami threat and claims of schools being declared holiday in the union territory, being spread on social media.A spokesman of the Department clarified that no holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday and they functioned as usual.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 12:16 IST
The Department of Education here on Wednesday sought a police inquiry into the alleged fake news over a 'tsunami threat' and claims of schools being declared holiday in the union territory, being spread on social media.

A spokesman of the Department clarified that no holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday and they functioned as usual. A fake message doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday night, caused a flutter among students and parents. Hence a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime wing of the police to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

The Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami who dubbed the fake news as 'untrue and wrong', said no holiday has been declared for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

