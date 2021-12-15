Pondy Education dept seeks police probe into 'fake news' on 'tsunami threat'

The Department of Education here on Wednesday sought a police inquiry into the alleged fake news over a 'tsunami threat' and claims of schools being declared holiday in the union territory, being spread on social media.

A spokesman of the Department clarified that no holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday and they functioned as usual. A fake message doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday night, caused a flutter among students and parents. Hence a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime wing of the police to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

The Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami who dubbed the fake news as 'untrue and wrong', said no holiday has been declared for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

