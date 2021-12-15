Zell Education partners with Chandigarh University to offer range of international financial qualifications

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading finance and accounts edtech startup, Zell Education has partnered with Chandigarh University to offer international professional qualifications like ACCA, CPA & CIMA along with their bachelor`s and master's degrees. With this partnership, Zell would be acting as their technical partner to assist CU in reaching their goal of training 5000 students by the end of the upcoming financial years.

Dominating in its niche of Accounting and Finance education, Zell, in its technical capacity, will help CU to provide access to these degrees to students sitting abroad wanting to opt for these relevant financial qualifications. The partnership aims to address the current surge in demand for courses such as ACCA, CPA, CIMA and prepare a student beyond textual understanding which will mould them to be industry ready along with meaningful career transition.

Keeping in view all challenges of a learner, Zell has designed a unique structure of online and project based training combined with mentor support to create transformative learning experiences. The edtech leverages AI, ML and other tools to ensure students receive all content at the right time and can study better. Their internal learning management system 'Nimbus' facilitates learning at students' own pace, time, flexibility thus creating better learning experience for students and hence improving efficiency. This entire journey aids a student with seamless learning experience thereby assisting them in building a rewarding career at an early age. Since its inception, Zell has impacted over 10,000 students to build their careers in Accounting and Finance. Accredited as a Platinum Approved Learning Partner of ACCA (UK), Zell has produced consistent rank-holders at the national & international levels. Mr. Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director, Zell Education said, ''This tie up will pave a smoother route for students who are willing to take up global qualifications along with their undergrad. In the same time span, the students will own dual qualification.'' He further added, ''In this competitive day and age having global qualification changes the dynamic of a student's profile. The entire learning experience will give students an edge over others and help them fast forwarding their career by becoming industry ready at an early stage.'' Dr. Nitya Prakash, Director, Institute of Distance & Online Learning, Chandigarh University said, ''With this partnership, we aim to bring international courses of finance and accountancy under one roof for our students. Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims to provide world class international finance courses to students across India and abroad.'' Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims at providing students with global exposure and international certifications through their courses in ACCA, CPA, CIMA etc. These global courses allow for the holistic development of students and will provide them with the right knowledge, skills, values and ethics About Zell Education Zell Education is India's leading training centre with its niche in Accounting & Finance aims to transform careers by making skill upgradation effective, affordable & accessible for everyone. The organisation's primary goal is to deliver high-quality education & skill upgradation in collaboration with industry experts & best educational practices. The edtech startup is present in more than 5 countries globally with 200+ experts as faculty and mentors for 10,000+ students enrolled with Zell. Apart from a 24 x 7 support system for its students, Zell also has highly qualified faculty for best results, along with placement assistance for the best interest of its students. With a strong leadership team, Zell has university and corporate partnerships providing 100% assistance in placements for their students in 300+ global companies.

Find out more at: www.zelleducation.com About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is ranked among the leading and best education institutes in India, accredited by NAAC with the prestigious A+ grade. The vision to introduce best learning platform lies in providing an exceptional, student-centred experience which is based on significant learning experience. We are ranked among the top and fastest growing universities around the globe and are known for innovation, academic excellence, and placements. Students study under world-class faculty and explore varied graduate and undergraduate programs with one of the pioneering education institutes in the world. Here, we carry a strong emphasis on quality education, academic research based on hands on experience with real world challenges. At Chandigarh University, our students interact with various disciplines and are encouraged to address world challenges through different perspectives and ideas.

Chandigarh University has been bestowed with many recognitions and awards, including partnerships with the world class institutions across the globe that covers, students transfer programs outbound, international events, research collaborations, and industry experiences. We are a robust community of students, faculty, alumni, and industry practitioners, united by a shared goal of tackling real world issues. Our University is a new-age liberal institute with a unique interdisciplinary approach to excel exclusive learning opportunities.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)