Left Menu

Nagpur: Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen from Thursday

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC has decided to open schools from classes 1 to 7 in the civic limits with adherence to all the necessary coronavirus-related guidelines, it said in a release.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:26 IST
Nagpur: Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen from Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Private and civic schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Nagpur city from December 16, over 20 months after they were shut for in-person learning due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body said on Wednesday. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to open schools from classes 1 to 7 in the civic limits with adherence to all the necessary coronavirus-related guidelines, it said in a release. Talking to PTI, NMC education officer Priti Mishrikotkar said that 1,053 private schools and 116 civic-run schools, with 2.49 lakh students, will reopen on Thursday. The schools have been directed to maintain social distancing among students and make the seating arrangement accordingly. Only one student will be allowed on one bench. All the students will have wear face masks and follow COVID-19 related protocols, the NMC said in the release. Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and later online classes were started for students.

Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December , but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The NMC had decided to postpone the opening of schools in view of the coronavirus situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021