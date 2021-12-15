A++ ranking in NAAC review a result of team effort: Jamia VC

Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Wednesday that the A++ ranking in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review was a result of the team effort and despite the Covid pandemic, the university was prepared for the assessment.

The grading provided by the council is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jamia Millia Islamia has got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.61. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 and 4.

Jamia Millia Islamia had been ranked A in the first cycle of NAAC review in 2015.

''We were expecting it. The NAAC happens every five years and we should remain good in those five years. Our university was also affected by Covid and we found a way to prepare ourselves. We kept in mind the NAAC parameters, including evaluation, governance, research infrastructure etc,'' she told reporters. The NAAC team visited the campus from December 6 to December 8.

Akhtar said 70 per cent of the assessment is based on what the university sends about its projects and initiatives to the NAAC, while 30 per cent is based on the NAAC team's visit.

''Everyone worked really hard. They got trained how to teach online. It reflects our sheer hard work. If you work hard, you will still get this ranking even if you are a minority university,'' she said.

Akhtar added that the ranking is not only a confidence booster for Jamia Millia Islamia but also for other universities. Apart from Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IGNOU have received the A++ grading, she said.

''We do not have competition with JNU which has mostly masters and PhD programmes. IGNOU is a different university in character. We offer Bachelors, masters, diploma and PhD programmes and ours is a multi faculty university,'' she added.

For the NAAC visit, the university had constituted an IQAC team headed by professor Shafeeque Ansari, who passed away during the pandemic, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)