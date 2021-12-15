Left Menu

Centre has constituted panel to suggest reforms in criminal laws: MoS Home informs Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:35 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Union government has constituted a committee to suggest reforms in criminal laws under the chairpersonship of vice chancellor, National Law University, Delhi, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said the ministry has sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers of states, Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and administrators of Union territories, Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of various High Courts, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of various states and various universities/law institutes on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.

He said the committee had been ''constituted under the chairpersonship of the Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws''.

''The suggestions received and the report of the committee are subject to examination by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with all stakeholders,'' he said.

Mishra was responding to a question from MP Narain Dass Gupta seeking to know if a five-member Criminal Law Reforms Committee has been set up by the ministry at the National Law University, Delhi to recommend reforms in the criminal laws.

The MP also wanted to know if it was an all-male member committee; or if there are no members from minorities in the panel; and whether this is to be the final composition and no women or minority member will be accommodated.

