West Zone Cultural Center should work to connect people with traditional arts: Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said the West Zone Cultural Center should work to connect all sections of society with traditional arts through its various programmes.

He emphasised on making special efforts for the protection of tribal and extinct arts and instruments and styles, an official statement said.

Mishra was addressing a joint meeting of the governing body and the executive body of the Center as the president of the West Zone Cultural Center at Raj Bhavan here, it said.

The governor said to encourage documentation of local arts and the experiences and contributions of eminent artists, the Center should start events like author fellowship scheme and artist-writer journey, the statement said.

Mishra also suggested the Center to partner with electronic and print media for wide publicity and branding of its events and to make maximum use of social media for promotion of arts.

He said there is also a need to work to connect the youth with cultural activities.

Director of the Center, Kiran Soni Gupta, presented details of the annual plan and programmes on the occasion, the statement said.

