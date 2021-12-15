Left Menu

Three drug-peddlers held, 3.5 litres of weed/hash oil seized

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:49 IST
Three drug-peddlers held, 3.5 litres of weed/hash oil seized
Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI): Three drug-peddlers were arrested here on Wednesday in two separate cases after a total of 3.5 litres of weed/hash oil, a narcotic, worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from them, police said.

On a tip-off, police teams nabbed the trio at different places here and seized the narcotic substance, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The accused procured the oil from Andhra Pradesh for sale at a higher price at Hyderabad in view of New Year 2022, the police said.

