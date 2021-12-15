Karnataka, Chandigarh register impressive wins in Senior Nationals
Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.
While Karnataka began the day's proceedings with a 14-0 win over Arunachal in Pool C, Chandigarh trounced Tripura 23-0 in Pool E. In other matches of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey ended their campaign with a 5-1 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, while in Pool D, Andhra Pradesh registered a 4-1 victory over Uttarakhand. In the last Pool E match of the competition, Manipur defeated Rajasthan 7-3, while Haryana eased past Delhi with a 3-0 margin. Andaman and Nicobar forfeited their Pool D game against Punjab, who were awarded a 5-0 win by default and qualified for the quarterfinal.
