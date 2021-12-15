Left Menu

Robbers loot popular jewellery showroom

A team under Vellore Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan went to the spot, held preliminary enquiries and examined the CCTV footage.

Vellore, Dec 15 (PTI): Robbers struck at a popular jewellery store here and allegedly decamped with gold and diamond jewels, said police. The heist came to light early Wednesday morning when the staff opened the shop only to find a hole in the rear wall and the jewels missing. The worth of the stolen articles is yet to be assessed. The crime was committed on Tuesday night after the shop was closed for the day, said a senior police official. “The thieves drilled a hole in the rear wall of the shop, got into it and stole the jewels from the ground floor of the three-storey showroom,” the official said.

A team under Vellore Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan went to the spot, held preliminary enquiries and examined the CCTV footage. The police have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the culprits.

