PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:58 IST
Nearly 1.21 lakh students secure admission to DU's School of Open Learning
Nearly 1.21 lakh students have secured admission to Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), according to official data.

Last year, around one lakh students had secured admission to SOL.

Students had time till 5 pm on Wednesday to register while the time for paying fees is till 11.59 pm.

According to data, 1.91 lakh students have registered for admission while 1.21 lakh students have paid the fees.

According to officials, the date for applying to SOL might be extended. However, the issuance of notification on the date extension might take a few days since the university also has to take approval from the Distance Education Bureau for it, they said.

''The SOL also follows the choice-based credit system like regular colleges. Students have the option of migrating to a regular college from the SOL and vice versa,'' said Uma Shankar Pandey, officiating principal for SOL.

This year, SOL has also launched a chatbot to answer students' queries during office hours, he added.

