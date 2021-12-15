Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special crime investigation wing under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate to investigate organised crime, economic offences and drug smuggling cases in the twin cities.Patnaiks announcement came a day after the government decided to set up 14 new cybercrime and economic offence police stations across the state.An official release issued by the Chief Ministers Office said that the special crime investigation wing will function under the Commissionerate of Police.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:13 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate to have special crime investigation wing
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special crime investigation wing under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate to investigate organised crime, economic offences and drug smuggling cases in the twin cities.

Patnaik’s announcement came a day after the government decided to set up 14 new cybercrime and economic offence police stations across the state.

An official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that the special crime investigation wing will function under the Commissionerate of Police. The wing will investigate organised crime, economic offences and drug smuggling cases in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It will function under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The wing will have 59 police personnel. One Additional DCP, three ACPs, nine Inspectors, 12 Sub-Inspectors, three Assistant Sub Inspectors (Communications), three Constables (Communications) and 27 Constables will be part of the wing.

This apart, Patnaik also approved a proposal for the establishment of three new police stations in the Commissionerate of Police jurisdiction. The new police stations are being set up keeping in view the increasing population of the state capital and Cuttack city.

The three new police stations will come up at Pahala Outpost functioning under Balianta Police Station, Info valley Outpost under Jatani Police Station and Bentakara outpost under Cuttack Sadar Police Station, the official said.

