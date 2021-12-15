Left Menu

Maha: School director, principal held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The principal of a school and a director of the education society that runs it were arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an assistant teacher for regularising his service in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, officials said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

