Maha: School director, principal held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe
The principal of a school and a director of the education society that runs it were arrested by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an assistant teacher for regularising his service in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, officials said. The accused principal Shantsheela Meshram (46) and the director Bhamraj Meshram (57) had allegedly demanded Rs 6.50 lakh from the complainant, an official said. They were nabbed while accepting Rs 50,000 in Khaparkheda. The school is located in Karambhad village in Parseoni tehsil of the Nagpur district. A case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
