CM Channi says Punjabi Film Development Council will be set up

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that a Punjabi Film Development Council will be established to promote Punjabi language and culture.

A proposal in this regard will be cleared in the coming cabinet meeting, he said at an event here.

Channi said it is the need of the hour to promote the glorious cultural heritage of the state through films, which are the most effective way of communication nowadays.

The chief minister said the council will go a long way in showcasing rich cultural heritage of Punjab across the globe, according to an official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)