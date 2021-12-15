Left Menu

WB govt hikes allowances of senior officials

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:59 IST
The West Bengal government has decided to hike allowances of senior officials in the rank of secretary, principal secretary, additional chief secretary and chief secretary for the expenditure incurred on entertaining visitors, an official source said on Wednesday.

Under the "sumptuary allowances" granted, chief secretary and additional chief secretaries would get a monthly sum of Rs 34,000 to compensate for the expenditure incurred on entertaining visitors, he said referring to an order issued last month in this connection.

According to the order, officials in the rank of principal secretaries and secretaries would be granted a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 20,000 and Rs 17,000 each, respectively.

The new allowance has been introduced from November 1. Sumptuary allowances are granted to various grades of personnel in the Central Government, to compensate for the expenditure incurred on entertaining visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

