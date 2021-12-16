Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurates the Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave and releases the Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2021 Bengaluru, 16th December, 2021: The Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2021 was released by the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot and discussed by the dignitaries of Bengaluru on Wednesday, 15th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Bengaluru Sustainability Conclave hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University. Launching the report, the Hon’ble Governor said, “I am delighted that O. P. Jindal Global University is playing a key role to implement the Sustainable Development Goals through the participation of universities, citizens and civil society SDGs are the foundation of our vision and thinking and we are working on several frontiers to combat the environmental issues facing us. It is important for the States to play a significant role in this regard and we have initiated several state-level projects for this. In 2015 India committed to the 2030 SDGs. Therefore, it is the responsibility of educational institutions to promote environmental consciousness through its curriculum and pedagogy. It is also a key recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020 to increase awareness about issues like conservation, protection of water resources, climate change issues, rising pollution and more. It is inspiring that JGU is committed to raising awareness amongst the youth towards achieving the goals under SDGs” The launch was followed by a panel discussion and the theme of the event was, “Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals: Role of Universities and Civil Society in Protecting the Environment”. The report will prove to be a milestone for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are set by the United Nations. Thus setting a global benchmark, JGU has become one of the first universities to fully implement and implement the SDGs on its campus, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. O.P. Jindal Global University is the first to implement this year’s Sustainable Development Goals. Professor (Dr.) M.V. Rajeev Gowda, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha gave the keynote address and said, “I would like to congratulate the OP Jindal Global University for commissioning such an eminent conclave and this report on what students and universities can do to take action on issues related to Sustainability. Because the first step is to educate youngsters, get them involved, and then empower and inspire them to take action. Universities are in an ideal position for this. Their engagement with youth is going to be the key point in this mission as youth is a positive force for power change, they can be creative thinkers, compassionate citizens, and innovators for the future. They also have the opportunity to spot and experience the early warnings of climate change and do something more than what we the previous generation could have ever done. The active involvement could generate results that will be not narrowed down to just improvement in climatic conditions but also bring positive changes in agricultural zones, put a halt to various diseases that could thrive, and help with numerous issues that most vulnerable populations in the city face. So a conclave like this can be that initial nudge that could initiate great changes for the future and I am honoured to be a part of it with my fellow esteemed guests of honour.” Educational institutions can play an important role in informing young people and creating awareness about the necessary steps to protect and conserve the environment. India has a long tradition of protecting nature and environment. It is an achievement for JGU to conduct such a study on UN-SDG targets and its aim to address the challenges of pollution, carbon emissions to flora and fauna and depleting natural resources. Speaking on the occasion, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founder Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “Sustainability Development Report 2021 aims to create a green and socially conscious campus and to have a transparent and fair view of our progress. The United Nations demonstrates our commitment to our compliance with the SDGs. This comprehensive assessment was conducted on our processes, from our energy and water management systems to community engagement initiatives. While the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with challenges as well as opportunities to reach the SDGs, JGU has taken a step towards a healthier and safer environment by implementing the SDGs on its campus. By striving to implement the UN-SDG, JGU has shown the way to other educational institutions in how futuristic, social and environmental commitments are met. In the past also JGU has demonstrated its commitment to protect the environment by securing top ranking in the Swachh Campus Ranking of Higher Educational Institutions conducted by the Ministry of Education. The SDG Report 2021 on JGU is the culmination of outstanding efforts by TERI, Trust Legal and Mazars to create a new dimension for promoting sustainable development. It has the potential to change the future and help address the challenges of climate change by bringing universities to the centre of knowledge creation, research, experiential learning, innovation and wider engagement with youth. We have taken a right step towards promoting the importance of UN-SDG by progressively carrying out activities in line with the National Education Policy to meet the goals. I am also happy to share that recently we have opened a new chapter of the International Green Building Complex under the aegis of Confederation of Indian Industry.” Other eminent guests included Mr. K. Jairaj, IAS, and former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and the panel discussion on “Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals: Role of Universities and Civil Society in Protecting the Environment” was moderated by Mr. Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner, Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants, Mr. Suneeth Katarki, Partner, Induslaw, Professor (Dr.) N. Nandini, Chairperson, Department of Environmental Sciences, Bangalore University, Professor (Dr.) Nigam Nuggehalli, Registrar, National Law School of India University, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, IFIM Law School, Professor (Dr.) Dwarika P. Uniyal, Pro Vice Chancellor, RV University, Mr. H. Venuprasad, IFS and Regional Director (i/c), Forest Survey of India & Ms. Summiya Yasmeen, Co-founder and Managing Director, Education World were present. The Vote of Thanks was given by Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, O.P. Jindal Global University.

