TN Guv presides over varsity convocation

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday presided over the convocation of a state-run varsity and also visited the historic Sri Meenakshi temple here.

Presiding over the 29th convocation of Kodaikanal based Mother Teresa Women's University, Ravi gave away degrees and medals to students here, in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi, a Raj Bhavan release said. The Governor visited the Meenakshi temple, also known as the Meenakshi Sundareswara temple, and offered prayers. Ravi was taken around the sprawling, ancient place of worship by officials, who explained the historic significance of several structures including the famous golden lotus tank called 'Potramarai Kulam,' in Tamil.

