TN Guv to inaugurate convention of IIT M Alumni Association SANGAM 2021
Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Sangam 2021', the flagship annual convention of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Alumni Association later this week, organisers said on Thursday.
The fourth edition of the Sangam, to begin on December 18, will host panel discussions and be spread over four months till March 2022 under the theme 'Restoring Balance in STEM' (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), a press release said here.
About 15,000 participants, including former and current students of IIT Madras, are expected to take part, marking one of the largest gatherings on a single platform, according to the release.
In January 2022, two sessions on 'Restoring Balance in STEM Research and Machine Behavioiur or Human Intelligence will be held, while in February, two sessions on 'Space the Final Frontier' will be conducted.
In March, a session on catching them young, 'Inspiring girls to take on STEM courses', will be conducted, the release said. Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, CMC Vellore, professor Gagandeep Kang, Almitra Patel, India's first woman engineer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology are expected to take part among others, the release added.
