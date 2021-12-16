Left Menu

Bhagwat roots for 'ghar waps' of Hindus, asks those seeking power to shed arrogance

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:11 IST
Bhagwat roots for 'ghar waps' of Hindus, asks those seeking power to shed arrogance
  • Country:
  • India

Rooting for 'ghar wapsi', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat administered an oath to a congregation of Hindus to work for the return of those who had left the religion and exhorted those seeking power to shed arrogance.

“To get power, there is a need to work among the people, not have arrogance,” Bhagwat said on Wednesday while taking part in a three-day ''Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh'' here.

The participants also pledged to protect the “modesty and honour of Hindu sisters” and strengthen Hindu society by rising above the divisions of caste and language.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara were among the seers from across the country who attended the gathering.

“From the `sankalpsthali’ (place of resolution) of Lord Ram, the ‘dharma yodhas’ of Hindu culture take a pledge to work for the protection, promotion and security of the sacred Hindu religion, culture and society throughout life,'' the RSS chief said.

The gathering vowed to work for the return to the Hindu fold of those who had converted to other faiths.

It pledged ''not to allow any Hindu brother to get alienated from Hindu religion and work for the ghar wapasi (return) of those who left Hindu religion and went somewhere else, and make them family members.'' Bhagwat said, ''While practising dharma and working selflessly without ego, one gets success even in the most difficult tasks.'' Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged the gathering to follow the ideals of Lord Rama. He also stressed on cleanliness and reducing population growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021