Left Menu

Three bills including two university bills introduced in Karnataka assembly

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:48 IST
Three bills including two university bills introduced in Karnataka assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government introduced three bills including the AYUSH University Bill and University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Bill in the state assembly on Thursday.

The AYUSH University at Shivamogga is aimed at developing a university of excellence in the areas of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy systems of medicine.

The objective is to meet the ever increasing complexity of growth and development in the field of alternative way of treatment to set a standard to perform multiple functions in academics, research, consultancy, think-tank, training and knowledge dissemination, the government said.

There is an approximate expenditure of Rs 20 crore by utilising the existing facilities in the AYUSH College and hence there is no extra expenditure involved at this stage, the government said.

Regarding the UVCE in Bengaluru, the government said it was a premier engineering institution in India, established in 1917 by Bharat Ratna awardee Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The Karnataka government said it thought to upgrade it and grant autonomy ''with a view to empower the institution to attain standards of global excellence in engineering and allied areas of knowledge.

There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed legislative measure at this stage,'' the government said in its financial memorandum.

The government also introduced the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Second Amendment) Bill.

The bill was brought to ensure transparency and equitable opportunities in transfers of principals or lecturers of pre-university colleges and ensure availability of lecturers in rural areas, the government said in the statement of objects and reasons.

It further said that the bill intends to streamline the process of transfer and posting of lecturers, bring rationalisation of posts and redeployment process at regular intervals to maintain the standard teacher-pupil ratio and student-lecturer ratio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021