Genpact to set up tech centre in Warangal

Global IT Major Genpact will be setting up its facility in Warangal, about 140 kms from here.

Genpact CEO, Tiger Tyagarajan and his team met Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao here, an official release said on Thursday.

Rama Rao expressed happiness over Genpact choosing Warangal to set up their tech centre. He stated that this investment will provide a huge boost to the IT sector in Warangal. “My compliments to CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in tier 2 towns,” the minister said. Tyagarajan was happy to note that Warangal is very close to their Pocharam campus and is only an hour and a half away. He also pointed out that Warangal has a very strong Academic ecosystem with NIT Warangal and plenty of tier-II engineering colleges, where they can find a lot of quality talent for his tech centre, the release said.

Tyagarajan expressed hope that Warangal will grow into an important tech center and Genpact will be starting very soon with a head count of 100.

Genpact currently has a global headcount of over 1,00,000 spread across many countries. Tech Mahendra, Mindtree and Cyient have already established their campuses in Warangal. Genpact is the new addition to the list.

