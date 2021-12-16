Left Menu

1,256 people taken off rowdy sheeters' list

The names of 1,256 people were removed from the rowdy sheeters list in the city police commissionerate limits at a transformation meet held by the police department here on Thursday.The meet, Parivarthan Sabhe, was held with the objective of giving a second chance to many people in the list after an intense screening of their behaviour.Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the names were removed after a series of meetings in order to give them a chance to lead a good and respectful life.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:38 IST
1,256 people taken off rowdy sheeters' list
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The names of 1,256 people were removed from the rowdy sheeters' list in the city police commissionerate limits at a 'transformation meet' held by the police department here on Thursday.

The meet, 'Parivarthan Sabhe,' was held with the objective of giving a second chance to many people in the list after an intense screening of their behaviour.

Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the names were removed after a series of meetings in order to give them a chance to lead a good and respectful life. He said there are a total 3,263 names in the list in the city. Cases relating to 663 of them have been closed, while 513 have kept away from criminal activities. As many as 80 in the list are elderly people and all these persons have been removed from the list, he said.

AJ group of institutions chairman A J Shetty, Fr Muller medical college hospital administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D'Sa and Unity hospital chairman Habeeb Rehman were present as chief guests at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021