Indians first, individuals later: Raj governor to law students

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said the primary identity of every Indian citizen is that of an 'Indian' and their personal identity is secondary to it.

Speaking at the first convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium, the governor called the Constitution as first and foremost.

“The Constitution has given us rights. We have also been given fundamental duties. We all need to be aware of them,” he said.

“We should remember that we are Indians first. First of all, we have our constitution and after that we have personal identity,” the governor said.

Mishra also called upon law students to work to remove inequalities, gender discrimination, and sexual crimes in the society and to create awareness about the rights of women and the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the function and said if the understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Duties and basic elements of the Constitution is developed in the common man, then many problems of the country including class discrimination will automatically be removed. In the ceremony, Mishra, also the varsity Chancellor, presented degrees to 38 students who passed LLM (one year) and gave certificates of merit to three female students.

