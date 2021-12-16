Left Menu

Indians first, individuals later: Raj governor to law students

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said the primary identity of every Indian citizen is that of an Indian and their personal identity is secondary to it.Speaking at the first convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium, the governor called the Constitution as first and foremost.The Constitution has given us rights.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:56 IST
Indians first, individuals later: Raj governor to law students
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said the primary identity of every Indian citizen is that of an 'Indian' and their personal identity is secondary to it.

Speaking at the first convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium, the governor called the Constitution as first and foremost.

“The Constitution has given us rights. We have also been given fundamental duties. We all need to be aware of them,” he said.

“We should remember that we are Indians first. First of all, we have our constitution and after that we have personal identity,” the governor said.

Mishra also called upon law students to work to remove inequalities, gender discrimination, and sexual crimes in the society and to create awareness about the rights of women and the underprivileged.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the function and said if the understanding of the Preamble, Fundamental Duties and basic elements of the Constitution is developed in the common man, then many problems of the country including class discrimination will automatically be removed. In the ceremony, Mishra, also the varsity Chancellor, presented degrees to 38 students who passed LLM (one year) and gave certificates of merit to three female students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021