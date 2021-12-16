Foundational literacy index: West Bengal tops chart, Bihar at bottom in large states category

West Bengal topped the chart and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'large states' category on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' -- an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years.

In the 'small states' category, Kerala grabbed the top spot and Jharkhand was adjudged the worst performer on the index.

There are four categories in which regions have been divided -- large states, small states, Union Territories and North East.

The report on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' was prepared by 'Institute for Competitiveness' and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy.

It said the challenge of ensuring quality Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all is daunting, yet not impossible to achieve.

''The top-scoring regions are Kerala (67.95) and West Bengal (58.95) in small and large states, respectively,'' the EAC-PM said in a statement.

Lakshadweep (52.69) and Mizoram (51.64) are top-scoring regions in the Union Territory and Northeast state category, respectively.

As far as worst performers are concerned, Ladakh has featured at the bottom in the list of UTs, while Arunachal Pradesh came last in the North East category.

According to the statement, the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)' is the first step in this direction, establishing an understanding of the overall state of 'foundational learning' across children aged below ten years in Indian states and Union territories.

The index includes five pillars comprising 41 indicators. The five pillars are -- educational infrastructure, access to education, basic health, learning outcomes and governance.

The statement said out of the five pillars, it has been observed that states have performed particularly worse in governance. ''More than 50 per cent of the states have scored below the national average, i.e. 28.05, the lowest across all pillars,'' it said.

According to the statement, during the panel discussion organised on the occasion, Debroy said, ''Education leads to positive externalities and the quality of education imparted is important especially during the formative years.'' The present attainments in literacy and numeracy and the variations among states should be the focus for remedial action, he added. Given the massive learning loss across the grades due to COVID-19, the report suggested expanding the scope of FLN to include all primary grades in its ambit is recommended. ''The curriculum for early grades would need a complete restructuring in the current Covid scenario. While doing so, it would be extremely critical to be cautious against the so called 'fast-paced remediation packages','' it said.

According to the report, nothing would be more harmful than expecting a child entering grade 3 in 2022 to be able to cover up both the lost grades and at the same time achieve grade level competencies within one academic year. ''Mitigating the learning loss and developing basic foundational skills in children would need intensive structured interventions over the next two to three years for children at least up to grade 5,'' the report suggested.

The report also recommended allocating adequate budgetary resources and funds to improve quality education for all pre-primary and primary grade children.

''This would require setting up a two-anganwadi worker model, with one anganwadi worker dedicated to the 'education' component, supported by adequate resources and quality training,'' it said.

Noting that the obsolete curriculum and textbooks for early grades need to be quickly replaced by quality material based on the 'Balanced Literacy' approach, the report said capacitating both teachers and teacher mentors would be extremely critical.

According to the report, the cost-benefit analysis shows that an investment in foundational literacy and numeracy for each cohort in India can lead to gains in GDP by as much as 7.39 per cent. ''Improvement in FLN thus has the potential to be a game changer for India,'' it said.

