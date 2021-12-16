Doctors, health workers take out massive rally in Gangtok against hospital attack

Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of doctors, health workers, paramedical staff and students took out a massive protest rally here on Thursday against the recent attack on a cardiologist and a sanitary attendant at state-run STNM Hospital.

The protesters, however, terminated the rally before its destination after senior doctors and police officers requested them, citing law and order issues besides problems faced by patients and their families due to their absence from duty.

Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Upreti and sanitary attendant Kalawati Chhetri were stabbed multiple times with a knife by the latter's jilted lover 42-year-old Thinlay Bhutia on December 14.

Bhutia, who was angry with Chhetri for not receiving his calls, also attacked the doctor who tried to save her. He was later arrested on the hospital campus.

The condition of Upreti and Chhetri, who have been airlifted to Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal for better treatment, is stated to be serious as both are on ventilator support and the doctor's leg had to be amputated after his nerves had been severed and gangrene had formed in the wound, sources said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has assured all help to the doctor and the sanitary attendant, and promised that strict action will be taken against the accused. He said that security at the hospital will be boosted to prevent such incidents in the future.

The participants of the rally demanded strict punishment for the accused, tightening of security in hospitals including installation of metal detectors and warning alarms, and introduction of a bill in the assembly to ensure security to doctors and other health personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

