With over 75,000 admissions, SOL's BA programme clear favourite among students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The BA programme in Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has seen the highest number of admissions with over 75,000 students opting for it.

The last date for securing admission was December 15.

Like DU, SOL also saw many students who scored between 90 per cent to 100 per cent in their Class 12 exams apply for admission.

Students who scored in the 90 per cent to 100 per cent bracket opted for BA (1,132), B.Com (1,014), B.Com (Honours) (1,027), BA (Honours) Political Science (524) and BA(Honours) English (313).

According to official data, 1,27,095 students -- 57,454 women and 69,641 men -- have taken admission in SOL.

As many as 75,606 students took admission to the BA programme, 21,072 to B.Com, 15,450 to Political Science (Honours), 10,204 to B.Com (Honours) and 4,763 to BA (Honours) English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

