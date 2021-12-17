Left Menu

Australia mourns deaths of five school children from jumping castle accident

Australian police on Friday said investigations were continuing into the deaths of five children after a jumping castle was lifted into the air from strong winds at a school end-of-year celebration, including if it was properly tied to the ground.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-12-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 06:59 IST
Australia mourns deaths of five school children from jumping castle accident
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian police on Friday said investigations were continuing into the deaths of five children after a jumping castle was lifted into the air from strong winds at a school end-of-year celebration, including if it was properly tied to the ground. Three boys and one girl aged 12 years, and one girl aged 11, died in the accident which saw children fall 10 metres (33 feet) to the ground at a school in Devonport in the northwest of Tasmania state. Another three children remain in the hospital.

It was one of Australia's deadliest accidents involving an amusement ride. "The tragedy which occurred yesterday is beyond comprehension. It is devastating, heartbreaking. It is just simply incomprehensible," Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Friday.

Some 40 students were taking part in the celebrations when strong winds reportedly caused the jumping castle and several inflatable zorb balls to lift into the air. Police said they would probe how high the jumping castle was lifted, whether all the injured children were inside it and the direction of the wind gust.

($1 = 1.3933 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
3
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021