Left Menu

Damage at marking centre in Free State to not impact exam results

A storm, followed by hail, hit part of the province and affected a marking centre. The roof was blown away, while marking was in progress on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:13 IST
Damage at marking centre in Free State to not impact exam results
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Basic Education says it is confident that the damage caused by storm at a marking centre in Thaba Nchu, Free State, will not impact adversely the finalisation and release of results in the province.

A storm, followed by hail, hit part of the province and affected a marking centre. The roof was blown away while marking was in progress on Wednesday.

The marking centre is situated at Albert Moroka High School, where Accounting Paper 2 and Business Studies Paper 2 were being marked.

Marking at the centre commenced on 8 December and was scheduled to conclude on 22 December 2021.

There are 112 markers at the marking centre.

Chief Director for Public Examinations and Assessments at the department, Dr Rufus Poliah, said markers ran for cover as the storm pounded the venue where the scripts were being processed.

"One marker was slightly injured, while the rest escaped unscathed," Poliah said.

He said initial reports indicate that some of the scripts were damaged in the hail that followed.

"A high-powered delegation consisting of senior officials from the DBE and Umalusi will be visiting the marking centre. We appeal for calm at this stage, while we establish the extent of the damage.

"We are working as fast as possible to resolve the matter, but we can assure the candidates that nobody will be disadvantaged as a result of this natural disaster."

Poliah said the department is working together with the Free State Education Department and Umalusi to ensure that marking at the centre is restored, and that the marking credibility and integrity is intact.

Poliah said the department will relocate marking to another location as soon as possible.

"We thank all our colleagues on the scene for working hard to ensure that everybody is safe. We will provide counselling to members of the marking team following the trauma and shock of the events that threatened their lives."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021