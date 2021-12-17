MP: Man tries to cheat in paramilitary recruitment exam with two sets of ID documents, held

A Bihar resident was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating in a paramilitary force recruitment exam by trying to appear in two shifts of the online answering session with different sets of identity documents, police said on Friday.

The 2020-21 exam to recruit general duty constables in paramilitary forces was held at a centre here and the accused, Vivek Raj alias Ashutosh Kumar, a resident of Chauri, Dawood Nagar in Bihar's Aurangabad, was nabbed after one of the guards on duty found him familiar, said Madhotal police station in charge Reena Pandey.

''School education mark sheets in the name of Vivek Raj and Ashutosh Kumar with 1-1-2000 and 8-1-1995 as dates of birth, two PAN cards and voter IDs have been recovered. On Wednesday, he was trying to enter the third shift of the exam being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission,'' she told PTI.

''A guard on duty got suspicious and the accused showed him a different set of documents from the one he showed during the second shift some time earlier. The exam was conducted in three shifts at a private engineering college here. He was held under section 420 of IPC for cheating,'' Pandey added.

