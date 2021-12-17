Left Menu

Committee formed to look into the grievances of govt college guest lecturers: Minister

These guest lecturers have been working on the same salary for 10 to 15 years.Their key demand is that they should get salary for 12 months and regularisation just as 16,000 guest lecturers have been regularised in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said.

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI): The Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said a committee has been formed to look into the grievances of guest lecturers of government colleges and it would give its report in a month.

“A 15-member team has been constituted to address the grievances of the guest lecturers. The Additional Chief Secretary G Kumar Naik will head it. The committee will furnish its report in a month,” Narayan said in the Karnataka Assembly.

Narayan was replying to the issue raised by the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Raising the matter during the zero hour, Siddaramaiah said there are 430 first grade colleges in the State where there are over 14,500 guest lecturers and many of them are highly qualified. These guest lecturers have been working on the same salary for 10 to 15 years.

“Their key demand is that they should get salary for 12 months and regularisation just as 16,000 guest lecturers have been regularised in Delhi,” Siddaramaiah said.

