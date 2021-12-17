Left Menu

CAQM allows reopening of schools for classes 6 and above, colleges in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

''Physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27,'' the Centre's pollution control body said.

The Commission said it received a large number of representations, arguing the ''compelling necessity'' to open the schools and educational institutions.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission examined the requests of various organisations regarding relaxations on the restrictions imposed, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

