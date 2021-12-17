HC asks Centre, Jamia to respond to plea challenging appointment of prof as member of NCMEI

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia and others on a plea challenging the appointment of a professor as a member of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI), alleging that there was no notification or advertisement issued for the post.

Justice V Kameswar Rao also asked NCMEI and the teacher concerned, who was appointed as professor at JMI's Centre for Management Studies, to respond to the petition.

The petition challenged the legality and validity of the appointment of the professor as one of the members of NCMEI on multiple counts, including that there was no constitution of the search committee and that there was no notification or advertisement issued for the post by the Ministry of Education.

Petitioner Zarmina Israr Khan, a Ph.D student in African Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, claimed that an appointment which is made without issuance of an advertisement or notification, suffers from a lack of transparency and objectivity and is ultra vires Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

''The appointment of ... (professor) is contained of irregularities and illegalities as it is violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. It is undisputed that person to be appointed as a Member of the NCMEI must be a 'person of eminence' and possess the required competence.

''Neither is such expertise, academic qualification, experience and stature of an individual who is proposed to be appointed to this esteemed office, is with ...(professor) nor is it in consonance with the constitutional scheme,'' the petition, filed through advocates Amit George and Iram Peerzada, said.

The court listed the matter for completion of pleadings before the registrar on February 14, 2022.

