Left Menu

Punjab cabinet approves regularisation of 1925 assistant professors

On completion of three years of the service of these assistant professors, their work and performance has been evaluated by the notified evaluation committees and it has been recommended to be regularized, the release said.The cabinet also gave approval for setting up two new government degree colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:23 IST
Punjab cabinet approves regularisation of 1925 assistant professors
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOPb)
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave approval to regularise services of 1925 assistant professors in the government-aided colleges of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here Friday evening, according to an official release.

The cabinet had earlier approved filling up of 1925 vacant posts of assistant professors in the grant-in-aid colleges in a phased manner at a salary of basic pay, plus grade pay, on contract for three years.

Subsequently, their cases were considered for regularisation based on evaluation of their work by the committees formed for this purpose. "On completion of three years of the service of these assistant professors, their work and performance has been evaluated by the notified evaluation committees and it has been recommended to be regularized," the release said.

The cabinet also gave approval for setting up two new government degree colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. According to this decision, a new degree college named Kanshi Ram Government College will be opened at Adampur (Jalandhar) and another at village Sarhala Ranuwan in Banga (SBS Nagar).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021