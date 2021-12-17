Punjab cabinet approves regularisation of 1925 assistant professors

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave approval to regularise services of 1925 assistant professors in the government-aided colleges of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here Friday evening, according to an official release.

The cabinet had earlier approved filling up of 1925 vacant posts of assistant professors in the grant-in-aid colleges in a phased manner at a salary of basic pay, plus grade pay, on contract for three years.

Subsequently, their cases were considered for regularisation based on evaluation of their work by the committees formed for this purpose. "On completion of three years of the service of these assistant professors, their work and performance has been evaluated by the notified evaluation committees and it has been recommended to be regularized," the release said.

The cabinet also gave approval for setting up two new government degree colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. According to this decision, a new degree college named Kanshi Ram Government College will be opened at Adampur (Jalandhar) and another at village Sarhala Ranuwan in Banga (SBS Nagar).

