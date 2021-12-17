CAQM allows reopening of schools for classes 6 and above, colleges in Delhi-NCR

Considering that children are out of school for about two years leading to frustration among them with serious adverse effect on their studies, the central air quality panel on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

The Centre-appointed panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said it received a large number of representations arguing the "compelling necessity" to open the schools and educational institutions with immediate effect.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from 'severe' to 'very poor' category, the Commission directed the state governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," the commission said.

The CAQM said it reviewed the restrictions imposed on opening of schools, colleges and educational institutions, and directed all the state governments of NCR and GNCTD to follow a phased re-opening approach in respect of schools, colleges and educational institutions located within the NCR.

"State governments of NCR and GNCTD have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (standard VI onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes and libraries. "The commission also directed the state governments of NCR and GNCTD to take the decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to fifth standard, with effect from December 27, 2021, duly considering the AQI and the winter vacation schedule," the panel said.

It ordered that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27. While deciding on the matter, the commission took into consideration that not opening schools are hampering physical and mental health as well as emotional growth of children. It said learning is far beyond books and a child's holistic development can happen only by physical schooling and that students and parents have been approaching school authorities to reopen schools.

"Large number of students are not able to get the facility of online education because of connectivity issues. As per the academic programme, schools are required to impart education to children for about 220 days annually," the panel noted as the main arguments for opening the schools.

Following directions of the Supreme Court, the commission examined the requests of various organisations regarding relaxations on the restrictions imposed, a statement said. Schools in Delhi had reopened for all classes from November 1, after nearly 19 months of closure due to COVID-19, but were shut again on November 13 for a week, after the apex court pulled up authorities over the city's poor air quality. Schools then reopened on November 29 as pollution eased marginally, but were shut again on December 2. PTI GVS AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)