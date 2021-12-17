Left Menu

CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to COVID-19 to attend school

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:00 IST
CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to COVID-19 to attend school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called 'test-to-stay' that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to COVID-19, the institute's director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative , they can stay at school instead of quarantining at home," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021