CDC releases new guidance to allow children exposed to COVID-19 to attend school
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:00 IST
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called 'test-to-stay' that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to COVID-19, the institute's director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.
"If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative , they can stay at school instead of quarantining at home," she said.
