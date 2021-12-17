Left Menu

NCW chairperson attends seminar on NRI marital issues

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:29 IST
NCW chairperson attends seminar on NRI marital issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NCWIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Friday attended a seminar here on 'Legal awareness on NRI marital issues faced by women survivors.' The seminar was organised by the NCW in collaboration with Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police, a police press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said rising awareness among young women is crucial to check problems for women due to marriages to NRIs, according to the release. The number of cases related to NRI marriages are more in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, she said.

Chairperson of Telangana State Women's Commission Sunita Laxma Reddy, senior police and other officials attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021