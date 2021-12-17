NCW chairperson attends seminar on NRI marital issues

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Friday attended a seminar here on 'Legal awareness on NRI marital issues faced by women survivors.' The seminar was organised by the NCW in collaboration with Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police, a police press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said rising awareness among young women is crucial to check problems for women due to marriages to NRIs, according to the release. The number of cases related to NRI marriages are more in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, she said.

Chairperson of Telangana State Women's Commission Sunita Laxma Reddy, senior police and other officials attended the event.

