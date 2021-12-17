Delhi logs 12 new cases of Omicron; most fully vaccinated, asymptomatic

Twelve more people tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are ''fully vaccinated'' and ''asymptomatic''.

Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

''Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, body ache and sore throat,'' he said.

The doctor also said that two Omicron patients are ''contacts of those who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport''.

LNJP medical director Suresh Kumar said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases.

Jain had on Thursday said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Tuesday, he had said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Delhi health department Friday evening issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resource, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength till March 31.

Nursing officers and paramedics may be hired up to 40 per cent of the sanctioned strength, as per requirement, the order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)