upGrad partners Clark University to offer master's degree in various courses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Edtech major upGrad on Friday said it has partnered with Clark University in the USA to offer a master's degree in Data Analytics, Information Technology and Project Management.

This will further strengthen the company's 'Study Abroad' vertical. This partnership will provide dual certification from IIIT-Bangalore and Clark University where learners get to pursue the programme online from India's leading university in the first year, followed by the on-campus learning in the US in the final year, according to a statement.

"...This expansion will further strengthen our university network in the region and shall help a million of individuals create a rewarding career for themselves at a significantly lesser cost,'' Study Abroad upGrad President Ankur Dhawan said.

