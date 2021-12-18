Left Menu

Kannur varsity row: Higher Edu Minister has no authority to write to me, says Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed has asserted that state Higher Education Minister R Bindu has no authority to write to him seeking service extension of Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, Gopinath Raveendran.Addressing the media at the airport here on Friday night, he reiterated that there was politics involved in the selection of Vice Chancellors in the state universities.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:55 IST
Kannur varsity row: Higher Edu Minister has no authority to write to me, says Kerala Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed has asserted that state Higher Education Minister R Bindu has no authority to write to him seeking service extension of Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, Gopinath Raveendran.

Addressing the media at the airport here on Friday night, he reiterated that there was politics involved in the selection of Vice Chancellors in the state universities. He also affirmed that there was no change in his decision to step down from the post of Chancellor.

''...I am not able to work in this environment where I find too much political interference in the working of the university and the autonomy of the university is being completely eroded. Conflict comes when you assert your authority against some other authority. I have requested that you bring an ordinance, you become the chancellor, let anybody become the chancellor, but for me it is not possible to see this kind of political interference... I have already said it,'' Khan said.

Slamming Bindhu over her letter on VC reappointment, he said, ''The Minister does not have any authority to write to the Governor. Only the search committee has the authority to select the Vice Chancellor. It's not my job to reply to the minister.'' The Governor and the opposition parties including the Congress have been attacking the Left government over Bindhu's alleged intervention in the re-appointment of Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, saying it was an ''infringement'' upon the authority of the chancellor. A copy of the Higher Education Minister's purported letter to the Governor seeking re-appointment of Raveendran for a continuous term from November 24, 2021 also surfaced recently triggering a political row in the state.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a plea against the re-appointment of Raveendran for the post of VC. The court had said that the re-appointment was different from appointment and the procedure adopted for the latter need not be followed when re-appointing someone.

The Congress party has moved the division bench against the single bench order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021