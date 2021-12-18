Left Menu

Two more held in Gujarat exam question paper leak case; Rs 23 lakh seized

Police arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged Gujarat government exam question paper leak scam from Sabarkantha district and seized Rs 23 lakh from the house of one of them, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Sabarkantha | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:10 IST
Two more held in Gujarat exam question paper leak case; Rs 23 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged Gujarat government exam question paper leak scam from Sabarkantha district and seized Rs 23 lakh from the house of one of them, an official said on Saturday. With the latest arrest made on Friday, the number of people arrested so far has risen to 16, he said. ''Two accused were arrested for their alleged role in helping candidates solve the question paper for the exam held on last Sunday,'' Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar said.

The written exam for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) across the state for which 88,000 aspirants had appeared. ''On Friday, we arrested two more accused. During their interrogation, one of them admitted to having collected money from candidates (to provide them with the question paper). Police seized Rs 23 lakh from his house in Himmatnagar. He had collected the money from candidates. Further investigation is underway,'' the SP said.

A total of ten persons were named in the FIR lodged at the Prantij police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) about cheating and criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. Six of those named in the FIR were already arrested. Sabarkantha Police have fanned out teams to trace other persons named in the FIR. As per the FIR, the accused had managed to obtain the question paper before the exam was conducted and sold it to select candidates for around Rs 15 lakh. They also helped at least 16 candidates in solving this question paper at three different locations a day before the exam was conducted. Arrangements were also made to drop these candidates to their respective exam centres, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021