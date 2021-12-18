Guj: Surat colleges to win cash rewards for achieving 100 pc COVID-19 vaccination
The first three colleges in Surat city in Gujarat to get staff, students and their guardians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, said the local civic body on Saturday.In a release, the Surat Municipal Corporation also said a meeting will be held on December 21 of college principals to provide guidance on implementing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.The Surat civic body was the first in the state to announce that it had completed administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
The first three colleges in Surat city in Gujarat to get staff, students and their guardians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, said the local civic body on Saturday.
In a release, the Surat Municipal Corporation also said a meeting will be held on December 21 of college principals to provide guidance on implementing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
The Surat civic body was the first in the state to announce that it had completed administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries. On Saturday, the city reported eight new COVID-19 cases, while five people were discharged. It also administered 20,801 vaccination doses during the day, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Surat city
- Surat Municipal Corporation
- Surat
ALSO READ
Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Cong president
Jagdish Thakor appointed as new president of Gujarat Congress, replacing Amit Chavda.
Tribal leader Sukhram Rathva elected as Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly
Jamnagar man who returned from Zimbabwe found infected with Omicron variant of COVID-19: Gujarat health department.
COVID-19: Gujarat speeds up health system's readiness after State's first Omicron case detected in Jamnagar