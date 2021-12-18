Left Menu

17-year-old football player kills self day before class 12 exam: Police

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:32 IST
A 17-year-old state-level football player allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a train here, with police saying a purported suicide note suggested that she took the extreme step as she was not prepared for her class 12 exam.

However, the girl's father claimed that she was accidentally hit by the train.

The incident took place near Chauma railway crossing here on Friday night.

According to the police, the student had gone to borrow a book from her classmate for her economics exam scheduled for Saturday.

Around 8.30 pm, the station master got information about the incident, following which GRP personnel reached the spot and found the girl who had suffered serious injuries on her head and legs.

A suicide note was recovered in which the student stated that she was not well prepared for an exam and hence, decided to kill herself, the police said.

''My daughter was also a good football player. She died after being accidentally hit by a train when she was returning from her friend's home,'' the father of the girl said.

''We are investigating as a suicide note was recovered from her. We handed over the body to the family after postmortem today and a case under 174 Crpc has been registered,'' Sub Inspector Pawan Kumar said.

