PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:17 IST
Minister launches 'Sports is my life', an athletic welfare association
'Sports is my life', an athletic Welfare Association in Kerala which aims to identify and assist struggling athletes and help educate and train children from poor background, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Minister for Registration and Co-Operation V N Vasavan officially inaugurated the Association at Arukutty near here in the presence of hundreds of athletes including Olympians.

Dronacharya awardees K P Thomas and T P Ouseppe, boxer K C Lekha and others were honoured at the function, the association said in a release.

Vasavan suggested that the association be registered under the Co-operative sector, as it would enable the government to provide assistance to the organisation.

He added that in future, the organisation should also focus on setting up training colleges and grounds for athletes.

A Guruvandanam programme was also held during which students honoured the coaches. More than 55 sports teachers were honoured.

Alex Antony, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who participated in the recent Olympics, was honoured with a cash award of Rs 25,000 by ASWA sports club chairman A P Sebastian along with president Roy Varghese and Vice President James Edakkattukudy.

Sports Council President Mercy Kuttan, Shiny Wilson and P R Sreejesh shared their Olympic experiences at the event.

Olympians Chitra K Soman, Manjima Kuriakose, Preeja Sreedharan, Rosakutty, Mayukha Johnny and Sini Jose were also present.

