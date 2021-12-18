Left Menu

UP polytechnic student attempts suicide over harassment by hostel warden, 4 others

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:07 IST
An 18-year-old student of a government polytechnic institution here attempted suicide allegedly after being harassed by her hostel warden and four other people, police said on Saturday.

In a letter shared widely on social media, the woman alleged that her hostel warden had obtained a video clip of her taking a bath and was trying to force her to look after her (warden's) child, they said.

The student allegedly consumed some poisonous substance on Thursday and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here, the police said.

An FIR was filed on Saturday against warden Priti Verma and four other students based on a complaint by the woman's brother, they said.

Meanwhile, state Technical Education Minister Jitin Prasada ordered a three-member committee to probe the matter.

''I have asked Technical Education Director Manoj Kumar to set up a committee,'' he told PTI.

In her letter, the student accused the warden of beating her up and also named four of her classmates who she suspected to have filmed her taking a bath.

She added that the warden had showed her the video and threatened her.

