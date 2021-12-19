Experts suggest 3-year training program to upskill MBBS graduates of India, UK

A group of healthcare professionals stressed on the need for setting up a three-year training program to upskill MBBS graduates of India and the United Kingdom.

Tertiary healthcare facility Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals in association with BAPIO Training Academy (BTA), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Chevening Alumni India recently conducted a roundtable discussion, where they highlighted the need for a structured training program in India for MBBS graduates of India and the UK.

Bapio Training Academy, a body of BAPIO (British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin), one of the largest organisations representing doctors from Indian origin in collaboration with UK Universities and Indian institutions had already started structured training programmes in different specialties, a statement by Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said.

Under these programmes, two years of training each in India and the UK provide necessary competencies to these MBBS doctors to become fully qualified physicians and contribute to India on their return.

However, the experts are now planning to set up a fresh three year training course in India followed by a four-month training program in the UK, the statement said.

“The capacity in the UK is limited and there is a need to set up training in India only to achieve the above vision. Towards this purpose, Ujala Cygnus and BAPIO will collaborate to set up three-year training program for MBBS graduates, leading to the award of a Master’s Degree from University of South Wales and also to clearing the MRCP exam. The students will also spend four months in the UK, working as Observers in the NHS,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Besides Bajaj, the roundtable meet was headed by Professor Parag Singhal, Executive Director, BTA; and Prof Tamorish Kole, President ASEM. They also discussed about the growing need for capacity building to address the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

“We are elated to collaborate with BTA, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Chevening Alumni India to have this much-needed roundtable discussion on this pertinent issue. Capacity building in healthcare is the development of knowledge, skills, commitment, structures, systems, and leadership to enable effective health promotion.

''This can be achieved only when we strengthen and improve our capacity to act within programmes, and develop the capacity of the health system to respond to the emerging issues that affect health,” added Bajaj, who also happens to be the General Secretary, Chevening Alumni India.

India has a large pool of MBBS doctors, who are working as resident medical doctors, largely in corporate hospitals and neither in structured training nor with much hope of career progression.

“As part of the ongoing drive under the Indo-UK collaboration, BTA is best placed, having the expertise in training to liaise with UK and Indian Universities/Institutions to set up a new training pathway for those doctor, giving an opportunity to upskill them, create a career pathway and thus skilled workforce which will be well equipped to address the challenges,” said Probal Ghosal, chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

PTI PLB SRY

