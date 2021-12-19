Left Menu

Centre to soon set up national university for cooperative management: Amit Shah

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management VAMNICOM here, Shah added that the government is also coming up with a new cooperative policy soon. There are a number of opportunities in the cooperative sector before the students, who are today stepping out of these institutes with degrees, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:22 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Centre will soon set up a national university for cooperative management courses. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) here, Shah added that the government is also coming up with a new cooperative policy soon. ''There are a number of opportunities in the cooperative sector before the students, who are today stepping out of these institutes with degrees,'' he said. ''...Today, you are also stepping out of this institute. VAMNICOM is not a university and there is no atmosphere (possibility) that it will become so. But it has associated itself with various state-level institutes from 24 states in a short span of time,'' he said.

''We will very soon set up a university for cooperative management courses...It will be a national university and a number of colleges from the states will affiliate themselves with this university,'' Shah added.

According to him, India has achieved several success stories in the cooperative sector and when India wants to stand 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in front of the world, the cooperative sector will play an important role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

