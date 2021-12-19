Centre to soon set up national university for cooperative management: Amit Shah
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management VAMNICOM here, Shah added that the government is also coming up with a new cooperative policy soon. There are a number of opportunities in the cooperative sector before the students, who are today stepping out of these institutes with degrees, he said.
- Country:
- India
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Centre will soon set up a national university for cooperative management courses. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) here, Shah added that the government is also coming up with a new cooperative policy soon. ''There are a number of opportunities in the cooperative sector before the students, who are today stepping out of these institutes with degrees,'' he said. ''...Today, you are also stepping out of this institute. VAMNICOM is not a university and there is no atmosphere (possibility) that it will become so. But it has associated itself with various state-level institutes from 24 states in a short span of time,'' he said.
''We will very soon set up a university for cooperative management courses...It will be a national university and a number of colleges from the states will affiliate themselves with this university,'' Shah added.
According to him, India has achieved several success stories in the cooperative sector and when India wants to stand 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in front of the world, the cooperative sector will play an important role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
There is peace in Kashmir now, investment is going there and tourists are visiting: Home Minister Amit Shah.
'AT NEWSLAERT-SHAH 3 Indian economy is growing fastest in the world now. PM Modi's policies b'
PM Modi ensured optimum utilisation of resources to successfully fight oxygen shortage during 2nd wave of Covid in country: HM Shah.
Kashmir witnessing peace, investment & tourists post 370 abrogation: Amit Shah
Govt brought defence policy out of shadow of foreign policy after surgical, air strikes: Shah