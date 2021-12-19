‘National Employment Policy’ draft discussed in 'Rojgaar Sandad' at Jantar Mnatar

Over 30 student organisations, RWAs, teachers' bodies and intellectuals on Sunday gathered at Jantar Mantar here and participated in a “Rojgaar Sansad” and deliberated upon a draft of a “National Employment Policy” prepared by think tank “Desh Ki Baat Foundation” to press for employment opportunities for citizens.

The draft of the “National Employment Policy” will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 and a “National Employment Conference” will be held in the city from March 23 to 25 next year, the organisers of the event said.

It will be given to Members of Parliament of all parties by January 26, they added.

According to an official statement, Delhi government's cabinet minister and founder of “Desh Ki Baat Foundation” Gopal Rai participated in the “Rojgaar Sansad” and said lakhs of vacant government posts are not being filled across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Rai said today the country is facing the dreadful crisis of unemployment.

He said even with big degrees, youths are wandering from door to door for work.

“Far from creating new employment, recruitment is not being done on lakhs of vacant government vacancies across the country. Wherever it is being done, it is being done on contract basis due to which it is difficult for people to live a dignified life despite working,” Rai said in the statement.

Instead of creating new employment opportunities in the private sector, the sword of retrenchment is hovering over the heads of the people, he said.

The problem of unemployment is no longer limited to people in villages but also to people who live in big cities, Rai said.

