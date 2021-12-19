Left Menu

Locals sit on 'dharna' to revoke favourite cop's transfer in UP's Agra

Pramod Kumar Sharma, sub inspector at the Pinahat police station in Agra Rural, for his part, said it was a routine transfer and asked the people to vacate even as they closed their shops, vegetable markets and other business outlets to gather outside the police station.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:49 IST
After a police officer here was transferred in 52 days, emotionally-charged locals sat on a 'dharna' outside the police station demanding that their favourite cop's transfer be revoked. Pramod Kumar Sharma, sub inspector at the Pinahat police station in Agra Rural, for his part, said it was a routine transfer and asked the people to vacate even as they closed their shops, vegetable markets and other business outlets to gather outside the police station. ''They were only demanding that my transfer be cancelled and that I continue as the station officer. But, we have to follow the departmental procedure of transfer or a new posting. I requested them to not oppose and stay in touch wherever I am,'' Sharma said. The officer said it was important that the ''gap'' between the police and the people is bridged and the mediators are eliminated. Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh transferred Sharma to Rakabganj police station in Agra as a 'senior sub inspector', sources said. Satish Chaturvedi, a local, said, ''Sharma is an honest officer. We don't want him to leave, as he has worked a lot for us. He was like a family member.'' PTI CORR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

