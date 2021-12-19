Left Menu

Cash-strapped Sambalpur University seeks alumni aid for college building

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:47 IST
Cash-strapped Sambalpur University seeks alumni aid for college building
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@sambalpuruniversityburla)
  • Country:
  • India

Sambalpur University, which is facing a shortage of funds to upgrade the infrastructure of one of its premier constituent colleges in Odisha, has now sought support from the alumni for the development of their alma mater.

The state university has planned to construct a three-storey administrative-cum-academic building on the premises of the Lajpat Rai Law College in Sambalpur town in western Odisha.

The varsity decided to provide Rs 1 crore and the law college will contribute Rs 60 lakh for the building, which is still short of the estimated cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

It planned to generate the remaining Rs 1 crore with the support of the alumni of the institution.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said hundreds of students who had studied in the L R Law College would agree that the institution made a significant difference in their lives.

"It's time for the alumni to think of their alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey. I appeal to the alumni of the prestigious institution to donate for its development," Mittal said.

The law college was established in 1965, two years before the formation of the Sambalpur University.

A university official said if the alumni donated Rs 50 lakh, the proposal to construct the building could be materialised easily as it would get a matching grant from the government under the Mo College (my college) scheme.

Under the campaign, the government will provide the grant equivalent to double the contribution made by former students of universities and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021