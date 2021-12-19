Student bodies, intellectuals deliberate on draft 'National Employment Policy' in Delhi

Over 30 student organisations, teachers' bodies and intellectuals participated in a 'Rojgaar Sansad' at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday and deliberated on a draft 'National Employment Policy' aimed at solving the problem of unemployment in the country.

Prepared by think-tank Desh Ki Baat Foundation, the draft policy will be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday. Copies of the draft will also be given to Members of Parliament of all parties by January 26, the organisers of the event said.

According to an official statement, Delhi Environment Minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai also participated in the 'Rojgaar Sansad' Addressing the gathering, Rai said today the country is facing the dreadful crisis of unemployment and lakhs of vacant government posts across the country are not being filled.

''Far from creating new employment opportunities, recruitment is not being done for lakhs of government vacancies across the country. Wherever it is done, it is done on contract basis due to which it is difficult for people to live a dignified life despite working,'' the statement quoted Rai as saying.

Rai said employment not only ensures that a person's needs like food, clothing and shelter are met but also instils a sense of self-satisfaction and self-esteem.

He claimed successive governments after independence did not formulate a policy to resolve the issue of unemployment.

''This is the reason that even after more than seven decades of independence, a 'National Employment Policy' has not been formulated in our country,'' he said.

''Desh Ki Baat Foundation has taken the initiative to formulate a 'National Employment Policy'... to solve the problem of unemployment. Desh Ki Baat Foundation constituted a research team of economic professors, research scholars and experts to draft the 'National Employment Policy','' he added.

The draft 'National Employment Policy' stated that politicians argue that India's problem of unemployment can't be solved due to its huge population.

''With appropriate economic policies, the population can be a boon rather than a bane. For example, China's population is around 143 crore but its economy is five times bigger than ours,'' it said.

The statement said it was decided at the 'Rojgaar Sansad' that if the Centre does not accept the policy draft, then a National Employment Conference will be organised from March 23 to 25 to decide the outline of the movement.

Krishna Yadav, central coordinator of Desh Ki Baat Foundation, said a memorandum signed by more than 30 prominent students' and youth organisations, teachers' bodies, trade and farmers' unions and NGOs, among others, will be submitted to the PMO on December 20 by a delegation.

''An appeal will be made to the prime minister to draft and implement the 'National Employment Policy','' he said.

Organisations that participated in the 'Rojgaar Sansad' include All India Student Association, All India Students' Federation, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Majdoor Sabha and Delhi Teachers' Association, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)