PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:11 IST
Over one lakh people recites Vande Matram in Prayagraj
Over one lakh people of this historic city on Sunday established a new record by reciting the country's national song ''Vande Matram'' as part of the year-long celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day ceremony, a senior RSS functionary said.

People were led by 75 schoolgirls in reciting the national song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in 1870s, as part of the city's month-long Amrit Mahotsav celebration, said RSS functionary Ramdatt Chakradhar.

The event was held in Prayagraj’s KP Ground with a majority of students from city’s schools and colleges participating in it, he said.

India can become the world’s spiritual guru by evoking its “swatava” (self-realisation), he said, adding it can be achieved by following one’s duty and religion and using own’s language.

He urged the people to sign in their own languages and use their mother tongues in their letters and invitations to rekindle their ‘swatava’.

If the country has to protect its self-importance, it has to safeguard its spiritual prowess and nurture its cultural heritage, he said.

Participating in the function, Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court observed that the country had lost its independence due to paucity of unity and it is imperative to maintain its unity in diversity.

